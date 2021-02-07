Rebel Wilson keeps it chic in trendy pre-Super Bowl look you might have missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson is the epitome of the post-breakup energy everyone needs.

After confirming her split from Jacob Busch last week, the Pitch Perfect star keeps wowing us with standout look after look and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Rebel stunned in a sleek blue jumpsuit ahead of the Super Bowl

The day before Rebel headed to Tampa, Fla. for the Super Bowl, she stunned in a blue, sleek, wide-legged jumpsuit, which flattered her figure. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, completed the ensemble with a red cropped cardigan sweater.

“Special Saturday before Super Sunday", she captioned the Instagram photo she shared on Saturday of the look. In the snap, Rebel stands in the middle of two yellow posts and gives a smoldering look to the camera as her soft blonde waves fall past her neckline.

Needless to say, fans went wild over this look too. “You look amazing! Congrats on everything!,” one wrote. “Love this outfit!,” another chimed in. “Gorgeous as usual! I love the blue with red on you too!,” an additional follower replied.

Rebel seems to be loving the cropped cardigan trend. She wore a similar ensemble just days before, pairing a denim dress with a yellow cropped cardigan and white pumps. That happened to be the day she confirmed her break-up. “Lots on my mind...aghhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-super-bowl!,” she wrote.

Rebel seems to be loving the cropped cardigan spring trend

But even when the starlet isn’t dressed to the nines, she still gives us style inspo. Take her luxe trip to the Super Bowl Saturday evening on a private jet for example, in which she threw her hair up into a top bun and wore a black sweatsuit that matched that of her friends.

"Super Bowl Slumber Party! @daveophilly @haydolomo @annachi.wilson @marissamontgomery," she captioned the series of photos, which showed Rebel and her friends wearing matching comfy loungewear, playing around with Super Bowl LV_emblazoned footballs, and striking more serious poses for the camera too.

The Pitch Perfect star headed to the Super Bowl in a private jet

Rebel gave several glimpses into the jet’s luxurious interior as well, which included cream leather seats and Super Bowl-themed decorations. She also shared a look at the twinkling city lights she could see outside of her window and a Super Bowl LV-emblazoned bomber jacket she received as well.

“Yeah! We’re going to the Super Bowl,” Rebel exclaimed as her friends cheered in the background. “Super Bowl 55 we’ll see you tomorrow!.”

Making sure the journey didn't impact her sleep pattern, The Hustle star revealed the interior of the jet was transformed into a cozy bedroom with lots of beds topped with white duvets and pillows.

