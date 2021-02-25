Amanda Gorman has a thing for puffed-sleeve dresses - and we found the perfect dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Call it a coincidence, but it appears Amanda Gorman has fallen for a new trend - and we’re obsessed with it too.

The renowned poet, who put headbands back on the map in her own unique way, keeps popping up in dreamy puffed-sleeved dresses, and they’ve been a fashion win every time.



Amanda wowed in a yellow Greta Constantine Dress

We spotted her wearing the trend three times in her recent shoots for Time. Amanda covered the magazine’s Black Renaissance issue in a gorgeous yellow puff-sleeved Greta Constantine dress that coordinated with the 22-year-old star’s yellow inauguration look. Her stylist Jason Bolden accessorized it with her signature headband crown - this time in gold - and gold Khiry jewelry.

Amanda’s dress retails for close to $3,000, so we found two similar versions. A Johanna Ortiz dress on sale for 60% off for $825 on Matches Fashion, and a cute checked minidress version on sale at ASOS for $41.25.

Johanna Ortiz Isolated Treasure puff-sleeved dress, $825, Matches Fashion

ASOS ghost elk mini dress, $41.95, ASOS

For her next look for the mag, Amanda stunned in a pink puffed-sleeved Aliette dress as she palmed a white birdcage with a yellow bird inside of it. She topped the look with the same gold crown. “Am I still dreaming?,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Amanda stuns in an Aliette dress for Time

When Amanda celebrated landing on Time’s 100 Next list, she shared a photo of herself wearing another puff-sleeved dress. This time it was floral, and she completed the ensemble with drop pearl earrings. The inspiring poet gave the look an edge with a yellow winged cat eye and a glimpse at a colorful headband around her natural hair.

“I don’t think I always knew I was going to be the Inaugural poet, but every single time I wrote a public poem, before I began writing it, I would tell myself: write a poem that is worthy of a presidential inauguration,” Amanda told time in a video interview shot during her cover shoot.

She went on tell Michelle Obama at the end of her interview for Time, "Do you have any advice for young girls, and Black girls in particular, who earn their way into the spotlight?"

The poet dazzled in a puff-sleeved floral dress for Time

Gorman replied: "My question is do they have any advice for me. I’m new to this, so I’m still learning. I would say anyone who finds themselves suddenly visible and suddenly famous, think about the big picture.”

She continued, “Especially for girls of color, we're treated as lightning or gold in the pan—we're not treated as things that are going to last. You really have to crown yourself with the belief that what I’m about and what I’m here for is way beyond this moment. I’m learning that I am not lightning that strikes once. I am the hurricane that comes every single year, and you can expect to see me again soon."