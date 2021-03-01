Andra Day celebrated her historic Golden Globes win in the best way - and it was well deserved The songstress told Hello! there was one thing she couldn’t wait to do as soon as the ceremony was over.

Andra Day made history when she won her first Golden Globe Sunday night - and there was one thing she wanted to do as soon as it was over.

When we asked the United States vs. Billie Holiday star how she was going to celebrate her big win, she told us in the virtual press room that she couldn’t wait to eat whatever she wanted - and stat.

WATCH: Andra reveals her post-Globes celebration plans

“I’m going to eat everything because I’ve been on a diet for three years for this movie role to drop the weight,” the Rise Up songstress, who dazzled in a dreamy Chanel dress and jewelry, told HELLO! with a laugh.

“We’re going to eat so much food,” she continued. “There’s cake outside and two of my cast members are here, so we’re just going to eat so much food. We’re very hungry. Me...I’m very hungry.”

And for good reason.

Andra stunned in Chanel at the West Hollywood Edition ahead of the Golden Globes

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Andra said she lost 40 pounds to transform into late iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday.

"I did some pretty extreme things for the character," Andra told the magazine. "There was the drastic weight loss—I wanted to have a body that looked like that period in time. Starving myself made me very weak on set and slowed me down in a way that really helped with the scenes with heroin.”

Andra hung out with her United States vs. Billie Holiday costars after the show

“Then I started smoking cigarettes; it made me feel like Billie,” she continued. “I'm very fast, and she's like molasses. Smoking helped to drop me into those dark places."

The singer also elaborated on the weight loss, noting, "I was originally 163 when I started. I got down to 124. I don't necessarily recommend but to me, I didn't want my body to look like a gym body of 2020 or 2019 at the time. For me, it was important having a period body."

Andra’s hard work and sacrifice clearly paid off. She became the first black woman to win Best Actress in a motion picture - drama Golden Globe in 35 years and the second black woman to ever do so.

