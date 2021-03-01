Rosamund Pike's fairytale Golden Globes gown was a total surprise – see photos The I Care A Lot star was a vision in Molly Goddard and McQueen

Rosamund Pike was victorious at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night, taking home Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy prize for her role in dark comedy I Care A Lot. Naturally, Rosamund pulled out all the stops for the virtual ceremony and her voluminous Molly Goddard dress was a total triumph.

Layers upon layers of tulle, intricate detailing on the skirt and a sweet bow adorning the bodice ensured the statement dress was one to remember.

We loved Rosamund's genius way of styling her dress for a virtual awards show. Instead of opting for a pair of heels as tradition dictates, the Gone Girl star donned a pair of patent leather Alexander McQueen biker boots. So chic!

Rosamund's quirky twist on her fairytale look was further accentuated thanks to her edgy beauty look. She styled her blunt bob in a sleek, poker straight style and kept her makeup matte and minimal, save for a slick of scarlet lipstick to match her gown.

If you're thinking the 42-year-old actress' dress looked familiar than you'd be right since fellow Best Actress winner Emma Corrin, who took home the Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama award for The Crown, famously wore the tulle number for her epic Vogue magazine shoot.

The Golden Globes' official Twitter account even joked that Rosamund's "gorgeous gown is almost as big as her charm!" – and we have to agree.

Rosamund staged an at-home photoshoot to showcase her epic outfit, posing up a storm in the eye-catching dress. She wrote: "Anatomy of an evening.... WOW. This brings up more feelings than I could have imagined.

"Thank you @goldenglobes , Thank You To the Hollywood Foreign Press. J Blakeson, and the #icarealot cast, you are the truth behind this win."

The British star beat off stiff competition from Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kate Hudson (Music), Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma).

