Cynthia Erivo's unexpected Golden Globes dress sends fans into a frenzy

Before Cynthia Erivo touched the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, she had already shut it all the way down.

The Harriet star, who served as a presenter on the NBC show, made our jaws drop when she popped up on Instagram wearing a stunning yellow Valentino trapeze dress and platform metallic heels. Her stylist, Jason Bolden, completed the look with ivory gloves, diamond earrings, and a gold nose ring.

Cynthia Erivo stunned in a neon yellow Valentino dress

Celebrities were quick to sing Cynthia and Jason’s praises when the stylist posted the look on his Instagram page. “THIS IS INCREDIBLE,” actress Storm Reid wrote, adding “OMG” and “GOODBYE!” Niecy Nash added, “Dope!.” Fans also swooned over the look, writing, “WOW!” repeatedly.

And with good reason. It was one of the main looks that people were raving about on social media Sunday. It was a stunning transformation from a look she wore earlier in the day for InStyle’s elevator series on Instagram - a short yellow and black dress tucked over a white sleeveless top.

Angela Bassett was another statement maker. When she was announced as a Golden Globes presenter, we knew she would slay the red carpet (even in a pandemic)...and she did not disappoint.

Angela stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana gown

The stunning 62-year-old actress wowed as she gave fans a glimpse of her awards ceremony look Sunday, wearing a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown complete with feathered detailing that wrapped around the strapless dress like a feathered boa.

Angela’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, completed the look with Graziela Gems rings and drop earrings, and the thesp’s hair was slicked hair back into a long braid. The 9-1-1 star struck a fierce pose in a room with black-and-white checkered floors and showed off her leg as she revealed the thigh-slit in the dress.

It was tough to know how stars would treat this year’s fashion moment, given the virtual circumstances, but they’ve wowed us with their red carpet-worthy looks ahead of tonight’s ceremony. And we still haven’t seen them all just yet.

Elle Fanning stunned in an icy Gucci gown

Some, like presenter Margot Robbie, who wore a black and white tiered Chanel dress, posed on a red carpet on site. While others, like Andra Day, showed off their looks off-site.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning made our jaws drop when she showed off the train on her icy Gucci gown as she stood against a white backdrop. The actress completed the look with Fred Leighton jewels.

Best Actress and Best Original Song nominee Andra Day was radiant as well in a dreamy Chanel gown and jewelry, and Amanda Seyfried wowed in a stunning coral gown by Oscar De La Renta, teamed with glossy Hollywood waves and glowing porcelain skin.

