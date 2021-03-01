Pregnant Ellie Goulding wows in voluminous dress for surprise Golden Globes post Who needs an excuse to dress up?

Ellie Goulding delighted her fans on Sunday evening when she shared a stunning photograph of herself celebrating the Golden Globes at home. The Burn singer, who recently announced she was 30 weeks pregnant with her first child, looked gorgeous as she showed off her baby bump in the new picture.

The 34-year-old star – who is married to art dealer Caspar Jopling – surprised with her glamorous at-home maternity look, donning a statement Cecilie Bahnsen dress.

The voluminous number was the perfect choice for the pregnant star, skimming over her bump and flowing into a gravity-defying skirt.

The cute dress boasted oversized puffed sleeves and a bright abstract print, and was perfectly complemented by her natural hair and makeup look.

Ellie's fans were enamored with the look. One Instagram follower enthused: "Omgggg you look beautiful!!". Another joked: "Who needs an excuse to dress up" while a third commented: "I adore this look on you".

Ellie cradled her baby bump in her new photo

The Love Me Like You Do hit-maker only confirmed her pregnancy last month, taking to Instagram to share several new photos of her blossoming baby bump, one of which showed both Ellie and Caspar cradling her bare stomach.

"I've received so many kind messages of love and well wishes today, thank you so much and thank you @voguemagazine x," Ellie captioned the Instagram post.

Ellie told Vogue that she is 30 weeks pregnant, meaning her due date is within the next two months.

Ellie shared this stunning photo of husband Caspar Jopling cradling her stomach

Princess Eugenie's close friend went on to reveal that she found out she was pregnant last August when she took a trip to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary - and has kept the news secret amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The star said: "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."