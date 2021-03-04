Amanda Holden's daring World Book Day costume leaves fans in awe The BGT star was 'spilling the tea' on Heart Breakfast

Amanda Holden just proved she's the 'queen of our hearts' with her impressive World Book Day 2021 costume. Never one to shy away from a fancy dress opportunity, the Britain's Got Talent star filmed herself strutting into the Heart Breakfast studio in her seductive get-up.

RELATED: 7 amazing celebrity kids' costumes from World Book Day 2021

The 50-year-old presenter looked like she'd stepped straight out of Alice In Wonderland as she sashayed along in slow motion while pouring steaming hot tea from a teapot.

She modelled a black mini dress with a mullet hemline and a sweetheart neckline, embroidered with cute heart detailing on the bodice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden transforms into the Queen of Hearts

The costume boasted a ruffled skirt with contrasting print detailing, as well as a red shrug with a gravity-defying collar.

READ MORE: Duchess of Cornwall celebrates World Book Day with Tom Fletcher

Amanda went all out with her beauty look, matching her scarlet lipstick to the accents on her dress and added a small black heart on one cheek. She accessorised with a black choker - and some serious attitude!

She captioned the sassy post: "#queenofhearts #worldbookday @thisisheart #offwiththeirheads. In her Instagram Stories, Amanda credited Secret Spa for her hair and makeup and thanked her stylist Karl Willett for her playful attire.

Amanda got dressed up for World Book Day

Amanda's fans went wild for her transformation, with one penning: "You sure are the queen of our hearts" and another chiming in with: "Spill the tea! No, I'm just kidding I don't want to lose my head".

Her celebrity friends were also quick to react, with Paddy McGuiness joking: "Who's holding the cup?" and co-host Ashley Roberts commenting: "Serve it siiiiiis".

Getting into character alongside Amanda were fellow presenters Jamie Theakston, who dressed up as the Mad Hatter, and Ashley herself, who transformed into Alice in Wonderland.

The BGT judge's gingham Zara co-ord caused a stir this week

Amanda's sizzling costume comes just one day after she rocked one of spring's cutest – and most youthful – trends.

She turned up to work in a white and pink gingham cotton co-ord from Zara featuring an ab-baring crop top and fitted trousers, completing her vibrant look with a pair of white stilettos.

The eye-catching two-piece is still available to shop at Zara; the crop top costs £25.99, and the kick flare cropped trousers are £27.99.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden's homes with husband Chris are out of this world