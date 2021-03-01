Amanda Holden's slinky red dress is such a showstopper She championed sustainable fashion by renting the designer dress

Amanda Holden looked incredible in a beautiful red dress by Mugler on Monday morning, which was rented from sustainable fashion app By Rotation.

The star shared her usual strutting video on her Instagram Story, teaming the look with stunning scrappy red heels and her hair in its signature glossy style.

Amanda's slinky dress is made from a ribbed fine knit fabric, with a figure-hugging silhouette, off-shoulder neckline and metallic embellishments to the waist. While it's worth £760, it's available to rent for just £16 on By Rotation.

WATCH: Amanda struts in her gorgeous red dress

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda was back at work at the Heart Radio studios after enjoying a weekend in the sun with her family - sharing a beautiful photo with her two daughters.



Posing for a snap with her daughters at the weekend

The trio appeared to have gone to the park for the day, with youngest daughter Hollie, nine, wearing a striped top and a pink-and-white bike helmet.

Amanda also sported an off-duty look in her Adidas cap and sunglasses. She captioned the adorable image: "My #girlies and me [heart emoji]. Roll on #june."

Wearing a pastel skirt suit from Maje Paris

The star has wowed fans with all her fashion looks recently, returning to the Heart Radio breakfast show after celebrating her 50th birthday.

On Wednesday, she looked fabulous in a tweed co-ord from Maje, strutting and doing a sassy hair flip for the camera with her co-star Ashley Roberts - and Thursday saw her rock a chic mini dress from Zara.

Rocking her Zara mini dress

And true to form, Amanda marked her big birthday in true Holden style with a glamorous photoshoot, rocking a plunging jumpsuit from Boohoo with sparkling embellishments.

She also chose another affordable outfit for her celebrations with her Heart Radio team, wearing a beautiful ASOS pencil dress with a deep V-neckline for the office party.