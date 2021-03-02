Amanda Holden's flirty leg-split beach dress has us dreaming of summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has wowed us again in another spring-like outfit, and now we're dreaming of warmer weather!

The star looked incredible in a twirling video shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday - rocking a wrap dress from Melissa Odabash featuring a flirty leg split.

"#Morning, feeling very #spring like today in this gorgeous floral #dress @melissaodabash," she captioned the post, which saw her spinning in circles, allowing her skirt to float around her.

WATCH: Amanda twirls in her leg-split dress

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This woman cannot honestly be fifty!" while another added: "Loving the floral dress... you look gorgeous."

Amanda's frilled frock is the 'Macaw' dress from her designer and friend Melissa Odabash, whose swimwear she also swears by.

Macaw dress, £450, Melissa Odabash

Costing £450, the wrap dress is still available to buy on the brand's website.

Its description reads: "A flattering wrap style dress, the Macaw features an elegant v-neckline before tying tightly at the waist, where a double frill dancing down and along the hemline. Let the 'Bouquet' print take focus and keep accessories simple as you head to a day at the polo or garden party gala."

SHOP SIMILAR: Floral dress, £49.99, Mango

On Monday, Amanda looked just as gorgeous in a form-fitting red dress which was rented from sustainable fashion app By Rotation, after enjoying a weekend in the sun with her family.

Amanda enjoyed a sunny weekend with her daughters

Sharing a beautiful photo with her two daughters, Amanda, Holly and Lexi appeared to have enjoyed a day at the park, with youngest daughter Hollie, nine, wearing a striped top and a pink-and-white bike helmet.

Amanda also sported an off-duty look in her Adidas cap and sunglasses. She captioned the adorable image: "My #girlies and me [heart emoji]. Roll on #june."

