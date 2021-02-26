We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has followed in the footsteps of Victoria Beckham with her latest outfit, and we're in love with the look!

The star looked gorgeous as ever in her high-waisted, flared jeans, which come from the former Spice Girl's popular fashion collection.

Amanda shared her signature flirty Boomerang video on her Instagram page to show off her outfit, simply captioning it: "It's #friday.... #denim @victoriabeckham #knitwear @ted_baker."

WATCH: Amanda poses in her VB jeans

The chic jeans feature contrast denim pockets to the back, which Mrs Beckham herself has revealed is a detail she loves.

She shared a cheeky photo and wrote back in November: "Two of my favourite pieces from the new #VBPSS21 collection, the Patch Pocket Jeans and the Lurex Striped Jumper. The jeans come in three different washes and look so great with this knit, which is sparkly without being over the top."

Flare jeans, £450, Victoria Beckham

The 70s-style jeans cost £450, and are selling out quickly! We have spotted a bargain version at Boohoo, however, but those are flying off the virtual shelves, too.

Amanda teamed her look with red heels, a Ted Baker knit and a pretty petal-pink lipstick.



Victoria in her favourite jeans

The star's frill-detail jumper costs £129 from the British brand, and this time, it's available in all sizes online.

Fans were quick to react to Amanda's latest look, with one writing: "Love it when you wear jeans!" and another adding: "You are a VIBE on a Friday!" A further follower commented: "I wore those back in the 70's, fantastic!!!"

SHOP SIMILAR: Contrast pocket jeans, £14, Boohoo

No doubt the BGT judge was dressed as always by her stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her fun and flirty fashion sense.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

