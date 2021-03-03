Amanda Holden is pretty in pink in her Zara crop top We love this co-ord!

Amanda Holden has rocked another spring-appropriate outfit, opting for a midriff-bearing crop top for Wednesday's Heart Radio show!

The star looked incredible in the two-piece look, made from white and pink gingham cotton.

Posing for a cheeky photo on Instagram, Amanda captioned her snap: "Morning. Just 'check'-ing out the weather," prompting plenty of comments from fashion fans.

WATCH: Amanda's best fashion moments

"Gorgeous in gingham," one wrote, with another writing: "This colour on you... wow!" A further fan also said: "Love this outfit so much."



Amanda posed in her gingham co-ord

If you're swooning over Amanda's latest look, too, it's still available to shop at Zara - the crop top costs £25.99, and the kick flare cropped trousers are £27.99.

The star teamed her look with a pair of white stilettos and with her hair in its usual chic shoulder-length style. She also added her Otiumberg pearl-studded hoops.

Gingham co-ord, from £25.99, Zara

It seems that Amanda is in the mood for spring, since her outfits have been leaning towards pastel shades and flirty florals this week. On Tuesday, she rocked a floaty dress by one of her favourite swimwear designers, Melissa Odabash, complete with a twirling Instagram video to show off its daring leg split detail.

As always, the presenter was dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about Amanda's fun sense of fashion.

Wearing pretty florals on Wednesday

"She's a dream client, and a friend," he said. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

He sweetly added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant - and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."