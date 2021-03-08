Tamron Hall stuns fans with ultra-glam 70s style makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Now, this is how you kick off a week.

SHOP: Tamron Hall WOWS in lace outfit

Never one to shy away from an unexpected - and fierce - style choice, Tamron Hall wowed when she strutted out onto the set of her eponymous daytime TV show wearing a Norma Kamali Grecian-wrapped metallic gunmetal dress.

Fans called Tamron's metallic dress "one of her best looks ever"

The fashionista completed the look with silver Jennifer Miller hoop earrings and shimmery silver Aera pumps. Tamron’s fans went wild when the show’s team shared a photo of her wearing the look. “Is it too soon to say this is our fave look @tamronhall has worn this week?,” they captioned it.

“I loved this Kamali dress. Suits you perfectly,” one fan wrote, while another added, “One of the best looks ever on her! Beautiful!”

MORE: Tamron Hall stuns in a dreamy yellow dress perfect for spring - and we found the best dupe

RELATED: Tamron Hall celebrates TWO major milestones in standout looks you need to see

The glossy Norma Kamali Goddess dress, which is exclusive to Net-a-Porter, features an asymmetric hemline, a pleated design, and stretch-jersey fabric to make it glam, but comfortable too. It also has a plunging v-neckline.

While Tamron looks like she’s ready to hit a red carpet or gala, the dress is less than what you would think at $260. It can never hurt to snap up a dress like this now for a special occasion later in case it sells out.

Norma Kamali Goddess dress, $260, Net-a-Porter

Tamron’s latest standout look should come as no surprise, since she has been slaying the fashion game on daytime TV for quite some time, giving viewers statement-making look after look, whether she’s on red carpets or on camera.

Tamron wowed in a yellow dress and leopard-print pumps

It’s the major reason why she caught the attention of Vogue, who dubbed her "the most fashionable woman on daytime television period". In an interview with the mag last year, Tamron said that she and her stylist Eric Niemand make sure that the pieces she wears on her show are meaningful.

"The fashion on the show is expressive," Tamron said. "It relates to the freedom of having a show where anything can be discussed. [My audience and I] can laugh together, cry together, and have these rich conversations we’d like to say you’d have when you’re two drinks in after brunch, and everybody is talking the way they really would amongst friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.