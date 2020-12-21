Tamron Hall WOWS in pink feathered dress rocking this year's trickiest fashion trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When you’re a trendsetter like Tamron Hall, you just can’t play it small when it comes to what you wear. So, it’s fitting that every time the daytime TV host steps out onto her Tamron Hall show stage, she wears a look that makes heads turn (in a good way) and gives us closet envy too.

Such was the case when Tamron rocked a pale pink Valentino dress that came complete with an unexpected detail - feather embellished sleeves.

Feathers aren't the easiest daytime look to pull off, but the TV host did so with ease. Instagram has been filled with fashion influencers lately rocking feather-trimmed looks - from fluff-trimmed PJs to hair accessories.

Get the look: Taller Marmo Gina feather-trimmed dress, $1,995, Matches Fashion

Tamron kept her shoes simple and staple, pairing the luxe dress with strappy silver Jimmy Choo stilettos, and although the Valentino design was the star of her look, the silver Dazzle Jewelry Co. hoops she wore with it gave it the perfect extra bit of sparkle and pizzaz.

Jimmy Choo Metz 100 stilettos, $450, Jimmy Choo

The host, who Vogue dubbed “the most stylish woman on Daytime TV”, keeps setting the bar and proving she’s exactly that. Fans have swooned over her pre-Christmas looks. One devoted fan wrote: "I love the suit from Wednesday and the shoes! Sister can put on those clothes! I've never seen her wear the same thing yet!"

The Michael Kors lace suit Tamron wore last week, for example, was a real smash with fans and we can certainly see why.

