Tamron Hall celebrates TWO major milestones in standout looks you need to see

Tamron Hall is proof that when one door closes - a bigger and better one always opens.

After leaving the Today Show in 2017, the journalist landed her own show, the Tamron Hall Show, in September 2019. And, she’s killing it. Tamron announced Tuesday on Instagram that the show had again been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

“Thank you @naacpimageawards for your nomination and support!!!! What an honor to be nominated two years in a row!! @tamronhallshow,” the daytime TV host captioned the photo, which showed her smiling wide and waving in a white knit sweater with feathered sleeves. The show’s ratings are also up 33 percent with women ages 25-54, according to Broadway World, another big milestone to celebrate.

When NBC announced Hall’s departure in 2017, she told People at the time that the decision was for the best. "I’m from the South, and there’s a saying: ‘It’s not a setback; it’s a setup for something else,’ ” she said. “That loss set me up for, yes, a dream job but also my baby, my husband, my family.”

The Tamron Hall Show also gives fans the opportunity to not only see the fashionista back in the spotlight, but also serving look after look.

Her fans went wild when they saw her in an ‘I Am One Dope Chick’ oversized long-sleeved jumpsuit from black-owned brand Haus of Swag Tuesday. “Support each other,” Tamron captioned a video, which showed her strutting in the staple cozy piece that comes complete with front pockets. The jumpsuit is so popular that it’s already sold out, but Haus of Swag is planning a restock.

Tamron also shared a photo in the look, captioning it, “Where there is one there must be more. Celebrating black designers/creatives like @hausofswag #blackhistorymonth My new favorite onesiee/jumpsuit. Sneakers to heels and back."

“Now wait a minute!! Yasssss Kween T! Dope chick indeed! Thank you,” Haus of Swag’s Instagram commented on the post. Others soon followed with one writing, “Beautiful! Ohhh I could chill in that onesie this weekend,” and another adding, “pretty, simple, elegant, jumpsuit!”

The same was true for fans' reactions to another one of her latest looks - a leopard-print Marc Jacobs mini dress and black over-the-knee Stella McCartney boots. She paired the designer ensemble with a statement pair of stunning metallic hoop earrings. We found out where to shop both below.

Marc Jacobs leopard-print mini dress, $350, Net-a-Porter

Stella McCartney Boots, $1,165, Net-a-Porter

We love a good high-low wardrobe mix and a piece that makes a statement.

