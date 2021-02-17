Tamron Hall stuns in a dreamy yellow dress perfect for spring - and we found the best dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tamron Hall stunned as she rocked one of spring’s trendiest colors as she stepped out onto her Tamron Hall Show stage Thursday.

The daytime TV host made yet another dreamy style statement in a yellow Ulla Johnson dress from the brand’s Fall 2020 collection. The flowy midi dress came complete with asymmetrical ruffle detailing, billowy sleeves, and a side slit.

Tamron paired the look with LUCID gold hoops by Sarah Noor and Sarah Flint leopard print pumps. We loved the combo so much that we tracked down her Ulla Johnson dress and found a similar version for hundreds less.

Ulla Johnson Odette Dress, $625, Modesense

English factory yellow dress, $115, Shopbop

The fashionista seems to have a thing for neon in the winter that can carry over to spring - and we love it too. Last month, we stood up and applauded like we were sitting in the audience when she appeared on the show in a dreamy yellow Alex Perry suit.

We know Tamron will give us a statement-making style moment daily on her show (Vogue did dub her the best-dressed woman in daytime TV after all), but that suit was the girl boss inspo we were looking for to kick off the new year.

The structured, stretch cape blazer came complete with padded shoulders and pockets on the chest and side, and the stretch cape trousers had a high-rise fit and flared leg.

The sleek suit from the fashion designer’s Resort 21 collection can be purchased as separates, but even with a hefty price tag of $3,200 it sold out quickly.

Tamron completed her look with a black top and gold Jennifer Miller earrings, and even added a pop of pizzaz with her shoe game in chunky, leopard-print Gianvito Rossi heels.

Pops of color are an essential trend for spring girl boss gear - even if you’re handling your work duties from home.