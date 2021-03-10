Amy Dowden looks incredible in her lace crop top This is Strictly gorgeous!

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden looks beautiful in her latest Instagram snap, which sees her posing in a lace crop top and leggings - and teasing some exciting news!

She captioned her photo: "10 days to go until my big announcement that I teased earlier in February. Any guesses?"

With her blonde hair in a sleek style and flawless makeup, the dancer looked incredible in her activewear - and some fans even guessed that she might be releasing her own range of clothing.

"New gymwear I am guessing!" one wrote, while another asked: "Are you doing your own range of gymwear?"

It sounds like fans will be counting down the days to find out what Amy's big news is - with other guesses being that she is hosting some new dance workshops, or perhaps that she's announcing her wedding plans.



Amy shared a cryptic photo

The Strictly professional was forced to cancel her wedding to her partner Ben Jones, and has yet to reveal what her new plans are. The couple got engaged in 2018 and were planning on a beautiful Welsh wedding day in 2020, however like countless others, coronavirus scuppered their plans.

Amy and her fiancé Ben had to cancel their wedding

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Amy revealed that her hen do was also cancelled due to coronavirus. "I didn't have a clue what the plan was – it was going to be a big surprise," she said.

In April 2020, she was due to have a top-secret weekend extravaganza with family and close friends – including fellow Strictly stars and bridesmaids Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell.



The star's bridesmaids include Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell

The dancing couple were due to get married in July 2020, and during Amy's exclusive HELLO! interview in May of that year, it was touch and go whether their summer nuptials would go ahead.

Amy admitted: "I don't want to put family members at risk." When rescheduled, the wedding will take place in a beautiful country house in Amy's native Wales.