Janette Manrara looks incredible in her candy pink bikini

Janette Manrara marked the beginning of March with an optimistic post on Instagram on Monday, sharing a gorgeous bikini snap from her honeymoon with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Wearing the candy pink string two-piece, the Strictly dancer posed on a rock for the stunning photo, with sand on her toes, beachy waves in her hair and tanned skin.

"Happy March 1st! Summer's not too far away now!" she captioned the sweet throwback.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to the post, with one commenting: "You actually couldn't be any more gorgeous could you Janette," and another adding: "Sooo excited for all the sunny weather... also look so beautiful, stunning picture!"

Janette wowed in her bikini snap

If you're looking ahead to summer, too, you can get the look with this Accessorize bikini, which is currently in the sale for just £21. Victoria's Secret also stock a fun fuchsia number that is a similar shade to Janette's.

SHOP SIMILAR: Bikini, from £10.50, Accessorize

The star's throwback was taken during her luxurious honeymoon to the Seychelles with her husband Aljaz.

The couple married in 2017, with an incredible three ceremonies! The pair tied the knot in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

SHOP SIMILAR: Pink bikini, from £26.24, Victoria's Secret

While they’ve already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

Janette and Aljaz have been married since 2017

Janette added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

