Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse showed off some of her incredible moves on Instagram on Tuesday, rocking her bold red thigh-high boots.

Reposting a video shared by her hair and makeup artist Lukas Kuciel, the dancer looked incredible in the fabulous boots - which she teamed with a sparkling sheer shirt and a bodysuit underneath. A gorgeous head wrap completed her look.

Motsi's gorgeous boots are a leg-hugging pair from Steve Madden, costing £113. She previously sported them in another glamorous Instagram photo back in January.

WATCH: Motsi looked incredible in her red boots

It looks like the star is filming for the latest series of German dance competition Let's Dance - and no doubt her on-screen outfits are just as beautiful as the ones she rocks on Strictly.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her glam routine with her followers, showing off her glowing skin and a gorgeous bouncy hairstyle with set curls.

Steve Madden Dade Boots, £113, Yoox

Motsi often posts snippets of her family life with her fans, too, and even shared a video of her adorable date night with husband Evgenij Voznyuk recently - thought it was interrupted by her baby daughter!

The star pointed the camera towards the electric roaring log fire as her little girl, whose name she has never revealed, could be heard wandering into the middle of her parents' dinner.

Motsi rocked glamorous hair and makeup

"Do you want to know what's going on in here? Mummy and daddy are trying to have a date," she told her daughter, who quickly responded: "No, you're playing. It's time to play!"

Rocking the boots in a January snap

Despite the failed romantic dinner, Motsi is clearly delighted to be spending lots of time at home with her little girl. The professional dancer recently said: "So excited every day to just spend the time with my daughter.

"She is funny, cute, intelligent and keeps me busy the whole time!! We have so much fun together and I try so hard sometimes lol. But still, first-time mum, learning by doing #gratitudeattitude daily exercise!"

