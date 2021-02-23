Strictly's Oti Mabuse rocks thigh-high boots and glittering mini dress - and fans are in love She's ready to return to the dancefloor!

Oti Mabuse has wowed her fans with a glittering look worthy of the Strictly dancefloor!

The professional dancer rocked an embellished mini dress and matching thigh-high boots in the outfit photo, which she shared to reminisce on happy memories with her loyal glam squad.

MORE: Inside Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's luxury London home

"Can't believe this was a year ago... miss being around the squad xxx @ginashoesofficial," she captioned the smiling snap, which also showed her sporting sleek long hair and a deep red lip.

Oti looked stunning in the glittering dress and boots

The photo dates back to the last The Greatest Dancer series, for which Oti always wears a glamorous outfit chosen by her fashion stylist Jessie Culley. We're obsessed with those glittering Gina boots!

MORE: Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse's fitness, diet and body confidence secrets revealed

Loading the player...



WATCH: Oti reveals romantic gift from husband Marius

Fans were unsurprisingly quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Love that outfit," and another adding: "Mini Beyoncé!" A further fan said: "We were there that night. You looked amazing! Amazing night too."

MORE: Inside the Strictly dancers' homes: Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Anton du Beke and more

No doubt the Strictly star is missing getting dressed up, as she's shared a number of throwback memories with her fans - as well as some chic ensembles from her home.

Rocking faux leather trousers

She recently showed off her laidback style as she posed in a printed shirt teamed with faux leather trousers, adding her favourite bright red lipstick to the look.

Oti wrote in the accompanying caption: "7pm tonight Dance with me! Can't wait to see you all again jamming and pumping to good tunes as we get our sweat on - if this is for you see you tonight link in bio #dancefitness #shakeitwithoti".

The professional dancer also makes regular appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch, and looked gorgeous in a green for her on-screen look earlier in February. Oti wowed in a fitted emerald number, which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings.