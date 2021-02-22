Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has shared a gorgeous snap of herself rocking an elegant ballgown - and we're in love with the look!

Fans were swept back to the ballroom with the gorgeous photo, which showed Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec with the cast of their show Remembering the Oscars.

She captioned the smiling photo: "The #Oscars were meant to be this weekend! Unfortunately it has had to be postponed. We were so lucky to be able to film some highlights from our #RemeberingTheOscars Show, as we too had to postpone. This is photo from the opening of our show @rememberingtour!"

Janette continued: "Watch the show we've been waiting to show you for over a year right from home! #RememberingTheOscars Streamed event is available for all to see from March 27th @ 7:30pm and will be available for you to watch as many times as you'd like for 3 weeks after the release date! You can get your ticket to view the show at www.rememberingtheoscars.com."

Janette looked gorgeous in her ballgown

One fan replied: "Oh Janette you look absolutely beautiful and your husband scrubs up well... can't wait to watch this," while another added: "So excited and yous look amazing!"

No doubt Janette and Aljaz are thrilled that their online show has come together - and the couple had plenty more to celebrate as they also marked Aljaz's birthday on Friday. The Strictly pro paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband of almost four years on his special day.



Janette and Aljaz' show is available to view online

Posting a striking image of Aljaz on Instagram, she gushed: "To my #SlovenianPrince... ups, downs, highs, lows, good times, bad times, normality, and now even a pandemic... YOU are my rock in life; my everything forever and always!

"Today you deserve to be celebrated for the beautiful soul that you are. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUČKO!!!!! I love you to the moon and back!"