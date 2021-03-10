Ruth Langsford makes bold statement in mismatched outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Talk about making an entrance! Ruth Langsford broke all the rules on Wednesday when she stepped out in a bold, mismatched outfit from Hobbs – and fans are swooning. Proving that you don't have to stick to just one shade, the presenter paired a vibrant magenta jumper with a burgundy pencil skirt for her latest Loose Women appearance.

Completing her ensemble with black stilettos from Zara and a silver jewellery set, Ruth wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style that had been blow-dried to perfection. As for her makeup, she modelled a purple smokey eye as well as rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss – fabulous.

Ruth posted a photo of her latest look on Instagram

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Ruth wrote:

"Love a bit of colour clashing! Skirt & jumper combo for @loosewomen today...both from @hobbslondon Shoes @zara (2 yrs ago!) #wednesday #loosewomen #studiostyle #whatiwore #ootd #bts #fashion."

Receiving the seal of approval from her 995k followers, the presenter was immediately showered with praise. "Love this! You look gorgeous," wrote one. "Red and pink my fave combo," added another.

Retailing at £69, Ruth's cosy jumper is a desk-to-daywear staple. Lending a burst of colour to your wardrobe, it's knitted to a relaxed fit and features dropped shoulders and a V-neckline. Team it with everything from jeans and trainers to trousers, skirts and heels.

Magenta Jumper, £69, Hobbs

While Ruth's exact skirt is no longer available to shop, we've found a stylish alternative from the brand. Priced at £99, the 'Lucille' pencil skirt has been tailored to fit and flatter your figure, falling to a longer length and complete with an inverted front pleat detail. Meanwhile, the belt loops and side slip pockets lend a practical touch.

Lucille Pencil Skirt, £99, Hobbs

Ruth's wardrobe is a thing of dreams, and she often stuns Loose Women viewers with her on-screen looks. On Tuesday, the TV star donned a statement leopard print jumper from celebrity favourite, Sosandar, and you can still shop it for £45.

