Ruth Langsford wows in leopard print jumper for emotional Loose Women appearance

Bright and beaming, Ruth Langsford returned to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday – and she had some exciting news to share. Smiling from ear-to-ear, the presenter opened up about reuniting with her mum, Joan, after the pandemic forced them to spend a year apart.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford finally reunites with her mum Joan

Ruth wore a jumper by celebrity favourite brand Sosander

Visibly glowing as she recounted the "very special moment", Ruth said:

"We had a cup of tea, we sat together and I held her hand. She talked to the dog. It was amazing, my mum keeps dog treats in the cupboard and when I told her I was bringing the dog she said, 'I wonder if Maggie will remember where those biscuits are' and oh my goodness she went straight into my mum's room, sat in her little kitchenette and was looking up at the cupboard."

Turning to celebrity favourite brand Sosandar for her latest on-screen outfit, Ruth could be seen wearing a statement leopard print jumper as she chatted to her co-stars.

Currently retailing at £45, the relaxed style can be teamed with everything from jeans and trainers to trousers and heels.

Polishing off her ensemble, Ruth wore her blonde locks down in a sleek, straight style, and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Modelling a brown smokey shadow complete with a subtle lick of mascara, rosy blusher and a pink lipgloss to match – she looked absolutely radiant.

Prior to her Loose Women appearance, Ruth had shared a video of the heartfelt reunion on Instagram, just moments after receiving a negative COVID test.

Ruth's friends and fans alike were quick to comment on the sweet video, with Juliet Sear writing: "Oh this is wonderful Ruth." Alice Beer added: "Oh Ruth so very happy for you. Xx"

Just last month, the TV star revealed she was another step towards being reunited with her mum again after getting the coronavirus vaccine. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a 'love' slogan T-shirt as she got vaccinated, Ruth said: "JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful. Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn't expecting to be called until March!"

