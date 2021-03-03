We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has let fans in on the secret to her radiant complexion.

The Loose Women star, 60, shared a candid video of herself enjoying some 'me' time as she pampered her skin ahead of her QVC appearance on Wednesday.

With her hair wrapped up in a towel and wearing a cosy bathrobe, Ruth told her Instagram followers: "Prepping for my @qvcshows tonight." She then gave a sweet shout-out to her former co-star and close friend Saira Khan, as she added: "@philip_kingsley Elasticizer hair treatment and @sairaskinuk exfoliating face mask."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford twirls around in gorgeous QVC dress

Saira quit Loose Women at the beginning of the year, with her sudden departure shocking fans and even her fellow panellists. She has poured her heart and soul into her organic skincare range, Saira Skin, which uses natural oils to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Ruth pampered her skin with Saira Khan's face mask

The exfoliating treatment mask that Ruth got her hands on retails for £37 on Saira's website and is described as a "wonderfully light and fine-grained face mask" that "gently exfoliates without removing your skin's own essential oils".

It promises "no tightness or soreness because our moisture-loving glycerine keeps your face soft and hydrated". Plus, the oil-to-milk mask easily washes off with just a splash of water.

Exfoliating treatment mask, £37, Saira Skin

Saira and Ruth remain good friends despite the former's decision to leave Loose Women. When she left the show in January, Saira hinted at sour relationships with some of her other co-stars as she stopped following the likes of Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams on Instagram.

Opening up about her exit, Saira told HELLO!: "There were elements both on screen and behind the scenes of being a Loose Woman that towards the end I didn't enjoy and I didn't feel it was part of the sisterhood. It wasn't making me happy, so I had to bow out, look after my mental health and give someone else my platform.

"I had a great five years and I did what I wanted to do with my platform, which was share my stories and experiences being from a minority background. There's nothing more I can say that's new."

