Amanda Holden looks incredible in her Zara mini dress and knee-high boots

Amanda Holden shared another cheeky fashion post on Thursday, as she rocked her latest Heart Radio look!

The star looked incredible in her Zara mini dress and Reiss leather boots, which she showed off as she posed on the desk at the Global Radio offices.

"'Holden' on the line," she joked in her caption, prompting plenty of comments from fans. "Ahhhh you're so stunning," one said, with another adding: "Love your boots," and a further wrote: "Serving us looks!"

WATCH: Amanda poses up a storm in her Zara mini dress

Amanda's gorgeous Zara shirt dress costs £49.99 from the brand, though it is sadly already sold out in a number of sizes - the high street label promises that there will be a restock soon, though.

With a flattering wrap waist skirt and chic button-up design, we're not surprised she was in love with it. She teamed it with a pair of neutral knee-high boots from Reiss, and what appears to be an Aspinal of London hatbox bag. Swoon.

Amanda added a chic box bag to her look

Amanda recently returned to host the Heart Radio breakfast show after taking some time off with her family, and we've loved every outfit!

On Wednesday, she looked fabulous in a tweed co-ord from Maje, strutting and doing a sassy hair flip for the camera with her co-star Ashley Roberts.

Hat box bag, £495, Aspinal of London

The star recently celebrated her 50th birthday, before taking a week off to spend time at home. She marked her big day in true Holden style with a glamorous photoshoot, too, rocking a plunging jumpsuit with sparkling embellishments.

Birthday girl Amanda also chose another affordable outfit for her celebrations with her Heart Radio team, wearing a beautiful ASOS pencil dress with a deep V-neckline for the office party. We love seeing her high street picks...

