Lorraine Kelly shares her top fashion picks as she does big clear out at home

Lorraine Kelly has inspired us to rifle through our wardrobes at home and do a big spring clean.

In this week's HELLO! diary, the TV star invites us inside her house as she talks us through her favourite, easy-to-wear pieces - and also admits she's thrown out those skinny jeans that don't fit her anymore. We've all been there Lorraine! Read her column below.

This week I did a long overdue spring clean of my clothes at work and at home. Because of the pandemic, I've been buying a lot of stuff online and going for really easy to wear looks.

I've opted for mainly shirt dresses in fabrics that don't need any ironing or steaming. My fantastic friend and make-up artist Helen Hand is now allowed to come in every morning and make me look presentable, which is a huge relief. Helen has also been helping me choose outfits every day and we both decided it was time to have a proper sort out.

I am a big fan of the high street, especially Zara, M&S, Hobbs and Monsoon as well as online brands like Joanie. Also think it's important to support smaller independent companies, especially for accessories.

Lorraine recycles her favourite dresses three or four times before giving them to charity

I really like to recycle and wear a favourite dress three or four or more times before I put it aside for charity. About four times a year we have a big 'sale' with all of the money raised going to Help For Heroes.

I do have classic looks like a favourite black leather skirt, black trousers and black pencil skirts as well as cashmere jumpers in bright colours which I hang onto because they never go out of style. Helen and I had a fun couple of days sorting all the clothes out and making everything neat and tidy.

One of her wardrobe staples is a black leather skirt

I discovered some old favourites at the back of the cupboard, and the same thing at home, where I was even more ruthless and got rid of things I haven't worn for years. I had to finally step away from those teeny tiny skinny jeans I keep because "one day they will fit me". I know they really won't because I can't even get them past my ankles.

It's a lovely feeling to have a clear out and actually makes you feel as though you have had a mental spring clean too. I've optimistically put my summer dresses, shorts and T-shirts at the front of the wardrobe and moved all the heavy jumpers to the bottom of the chest of drawers.

Now all we need is some sunshine.

