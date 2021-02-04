Lorraine Kelly shares her must-watch TV list

We can totally relate to Lorraine Kelly when she says she's done a lot of TV bingeing during lockdown. Read her weekly column below to find out what shows are top of the presenter's must-watch list…

During this pandemic I've never spent so much time in front of the television in all of my life and have become a real square eyes. I do have to watch a lot of TV as homework for my show, which I consider a massive perk, especially when I get a sneaky preview of a new series so I can interview some of the stars.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her top TV recommendations - which ones have you watched?

Last year when we first went into lockdown my daughter Rosie told me I simply had to watch Game Of Thrones. It was our evening viewing for weeks on end as she enjoyed it all over again and I watched as one after another of my favourite characters met a grisly end. My absolute favourite was The Hound played by Rory McCann, a perfect example of a baddie with a heart of gold.

Lorraine binged Game of Thrones with her daughter

Since then I've hoovered up Narcos, Better Call Saul, The Umbrella Academy, Selling Sunset, all of the American Horror Stories, every single episode of Below Deck and the spin-offs Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. I've just finished the life-affirming and hilariously funny Schitt's Creek as well as a plethora of true-life crime documentaries on Netflix.

I also really enjoyed the antics of the obscenely rich cast of Bling Empire focusing on Asian-Americans in Hollywood, which was funny, sad and at times rather moving. These people are seriously rich and make the Housewives of Beverley Hills look poor! During one of their parties the hosts shut down Rodeo Drive and every guest was gifted the sponsorship of a Chinese orphan instead of getting a party bag.

She's also a big fan of Selling Sunset

This week I spoke to two of the stars of the show over a Zoom call from my home, which is how we conduct a lot of interviews with US stars these days because they obviously can't travel and the time difference makes it tough for them to come on my show live in the morning.

Amongst others, I've also interviewed Helen Mirren, Piers Brosnan, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney and Ben the chef from Below Deck from the comfort of my living room wearing my slippers and comfy tracksuits. It's much more informal and more like a chat and the guests seem to really enjoy it.