Ranvir Singh never lets her early morning starts impact her fashion choices, just look at her latest dress for proof.

The Good Morning Britain star looked gorgeous in a tailored purple dress from HotSquash, which had one very unusual hidden feature.

With a fitted silhouette, the pretty purple midi perfectly showcased Ranvir's toned figure, while the pink buttons and matching trim added a modern twist.

The epitome of work chic, this 1950s inspired frock is designed with stretch ponte fabric to help to sculpt the figure, and its unique temperature regulation means it's perfect for summer or winter, so it's certainly worth the investment.

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Ranvir's HELLO! shoot

Styled by Debbie Harper, who originally shared the stunning photo of Ranvir on Instagram, she teamed it with matching pastel pink heels and minimal jewellery. The mum-of-one sported her signature glowing skin and wore her glossy hair in bouncy curls.

In love with the pretty dress? We've tracked it down at Debenhams, where the original price tag of £125 has been reduced to £100, but several sizes are already running out of stock.

The GMB star's frock features temperature regulation

Luckily, fans can also get their hands on teal and blue colourways – both of which are also reduced.

The TV star also recently rocked a beautiful selection of jumpsuits, which earnt her the title of "the Queen of jumpsuits" by Friday of that week.

HotSquash 'Chelsea' dress, was £125 now £100, Debenhams

As she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on her TV show in February, Ranvir opted for a gorgeous green one-piece from Karen Millen, followed by a lilac jumpsuit from & Other Stories.

Later in the week, she wowed viewers when she stepped out in a bold floral design from Phase Eight and a teal streamlined design.

Judging by her love of bright colours, floaty jumpsuits and bold dresses, it seems as though Ranvir is ready for the warmer spring sunshine to hit the UK.

