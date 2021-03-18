We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another gorgeous Amanda Holden outfit! The star looked fabulous in a figure-flattering white knit dress on Thursday.

Comfy but super chic, we reckon Amanda rocked the perfect lockdown look in her latest dress - which features button-up details and an ankle-grazing maxi length.

She shared her usual strutting Boomerang video on her Instagram Story to show off the outfit, tagging the brand in her post.

WATCH: Amanda wows in her white knit dress

Costing £58, we reckon Amanda's Pretty Lavish pick will be popular - especially since it can be dressed up with heels or worn casually with trainers.

Knit dress, £58, Pretty Lavish

The fashion label describes the dress as "the perfect combination of elegance and chic," adding that the silhouette is ultra flattering. We're sold!

As usual, Amanda has been wowing us with her looks all week. On Wednesday, she looked beautiful in a chic & Other Stories mini skirt and cut-out floral knitwear from River Island, which immediately sold out in most sizes.

Wearing her & Other Stories mini skirt

For Tuesday's Heart Radio show, she rocked another pair of her flared Victoria Beckham jeans, pairing them with a pretty blouse from L.K.Bennett.

And on Monday, she shared her usual cheeky post, this time wearing a racing jumpsuit as she revealed that part of the Global studios had been transformed into a race track.

Rocking Victoria Beckham jeans

The Britain's Got Talent star is always dressed by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her fun and flirty style.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries." We can't wait to see what she wears next...

