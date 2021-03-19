Perrie Edwards just totally stunned us with her string bikini snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Perrie Edwards shared a gorgeous update with her fans on Thursday night, and we're swooning over her beautiful bikini.

The Little Mix star posted a gallery of photos to Instagram, writing: "Lockdown 3 has provided zero content, so here's some random [explicit]."

The first snap showed Perrie posing for the camera in a pink bikini with contrast stitching, with beachy waves in her hair and a delicate anklet around her ankle. A pair of strappy heels are next to her on the floor.

Perrie looked beautiful in the bikini snap

Unsurprisingly, thousands of fans quickly reacted to the photo. "So beautiful, it's unreal," one wrote, and another added: "Errrrrrm EXCUSE ME STARTING WITH THAT PIC!"

WATCH: Little Mix score final number one with Jesy Nelson

The post comes after a long silence from Perrie, who last spoke out on Instagram back in December 2020 - when she shared a snap with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Boxing Day.

Many fans were thrilled to see her back on social media. "You finally posted!" one wrote, with another joking: "She's alive!"



Perrie also appeared on the Little Mix Instagram account

Though she's been silent on her own Instagram account, Perrie has appeared on Little Mix's official platform, and also wowed in another new snap on Thursday. Wearing a crop top and flared joggers, the cryptic caption read: "The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow."

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that former band member Jesy Nelson is set to release solo music after teasing she was back in the recording studio.



The band is now a trio

After sharing several snaps behind-the-scenes, it was confirmed that Jesy had signed a solo deal with global management firm YMU.

In a statement, she said: "I am so excited to join YMU and can't wait to start my next chapter."