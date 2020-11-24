We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Perrie Edwards is one of those lucky people who can pretty much pull off any outfit she throws on – even if it's to lounge around at home in!

The Little Mix singer wowed fans once again as she displayed her washboard stomach in an on-trend tie dye crop top and a pair of oversized joggers – proving you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style.

Perrie was joined by two of her friends as she re-enacted the dance routine from Little Mix's latest single Sweet Melody on TikTok.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie performs step-perfect dance with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

With hundreds of 'Likes' and thousands of comments, it's safe to say that her laidback look and effortless moves certainly impressed her followers.

Sadly, Perrie hasn't shared where her top is from, but there are plenty of options still available online to help you get your tie dye fix.

Perrie looked flawless in her laidback outfit

Urban Outfitters has a great option for £26, with ruched detailing at the sides and long sleeves. If you want to emulate Perrie then we suggest buying a size or two bigger than your usual.

Tie Dye Ruched Baby T-Shirt, £26, Urban Outfitters

ASOS also has a great option for the bargain price of £18, which features an open back. You need to be quick though because it's selling fast!

ASOS Design Long Sleeve Tie Dye Crop Top, £18, ASOS

Perrie had fans talking once again this weekend when she showed off the results of her latest makeover, wowing in a hot pink, velvet dress with a flattering cut-out neckline for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night.

The pretty, 80s inspired minidress boasted structured shoulder pads and a bodycon fit. Perrie underwent a major hair transformation for the occasion, sporting a short blonde wig with a retro flick.

Fans all likened Perrie to Barbie in the comments

Channelling her inner Barbie, Perrie went all out with her colour theme, sweeping pink shadow over her eyelids and adding a slick of bubblegum pink lipstick. Adding some extra glamour, the blonde opted for retro, clumpy mascara, giving her beauty look a doll-like twist.

Alongside a duo of glamorous selfies, the singer wrote: "My two personalities and some hair inspo. On the Jonathan Ross show tonight."

