Little Mix's Perrie Edwards raises eyebrows with stunning jeans and boots snap The Sweet Melody singer's fans have been speculating

Perrie Edwards never fails to impress with her outfit choices, and a new snap shared on Little Mix's Instagram account has left fans with major questions. The black and white picture sees Perrie sitting on a chair, modelling an edgy look including a deconstructed shirt and a pair of light denim jeans.

The 27-year-old blonde's look was cinched in at the waist by a statement belt and set off by a chic pair of white ankle boots with a killer heel.

Perrie wore her hair slicked back from her face and was sporting, dark smoky eye makeup in the snap… but it was the caption that read got fans talking.

"You know that I've been waiting for you", it read, prompting fans to go into overdrive speculating that a brand new musical era was already set to follow the release of their sixth album, Confetti.

"OMG LYRIC TEASE????", one fan exclaimed, while another asked: "Is that a new line to a song?" and a third commented: "NEW LYRIC??".

Speculation was further fuelled by the fact that the official Sony Music account liked the news. Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also posted cryptic lyric pictures.

Perrie's cryptic post sparked fan speculation

However, plenty more fans pointed out the comment was actually a lyric from the song Move from the girls' second album. One fan rationalised: "I think it’s just a lyric from move y’all calm down".

Perrie has previously let slip that Little Mix are releasing a new song. During a video chat with her neighbour, she coyly said: “We're releasing the music video in the next few weeks for our new song and it’s such a good bop as well."

Meanwhile, speculation has been mounting that former band member Jesy Nelson is set to release solo music after teasing she was back in the recording studio.

Perrie has been serving up some serious looks in lockdown

Perrie's lockdown looks have been a hit over the past few months, but our favourite has to be her Barbie pink dress she wore on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The pretty, 80s inspired minidress boasted structured shoulder pads and a bodycon fit. Perrie also underwent a major hair transformation for the occasion, sporting a short blonde wig with a retro flick.

