Beyoncé wore the fiercest pair of micro shorts to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary Fans can't stop going wild over the look.

Beyoncé doesn’t always post on Instagram, but when she does you know it’s going to be good.

MORE: Beyoncé’s twins are so grown up in new rare family photos

Such was the case again when Queen Bey made jaws drop with a flash of her metallic, bejeweled cat-eye frames when she popped up on Instagram on Saturday night serving a major dose of fierce in black and red tweed micro shorts and a matching blazer.

Beyoncé wowed in a tweed blazer and matching micro shorts

The Black Parade songstress rocked the look for a date night with her husband Jay-Z to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, and she showed it off in a series of photos in three different posts.

In one of the snaps, Bey shows off the whole ensemble, as she props up her leg and pouts her lips, revealing the black sheer stockings, crystallized oversized hoops, and a bejeweled choker and clutch she teamed with the look.

RELATED: All the secret details of Beyoncé's showstopping Grammys mini dress

MORE: Taylor Swift reveals sweet gift she received from Beyonce

To take things up a notch, the Black Is King creator completed the outfit with a pair of red satin pumps tied with a black bow.

Beyoncé not only gave fans a glimpse of herself cascading the stairs to her private jet, but also a look at their romantic dinner - which started with baskets of crusty bread, cheese, and olives. She also shared a snap of a heart topped latte sitting next to a napkin emblazoned with Cipriani, a popular upscale Italian restaurant.

Queen Bey gave fans a glimpse into her anniversary date night with Jay Z

Jay-Z also joined her in a boomerang selfie, rocking black shades and cozying up with his ladylove as she playfully stuck out her tongue.

Per usual, Bey didn’t caption the photos, but her celebrity friends and fans quickly went wild over them. Vanessa Bryant dropped heart emojis in the comments, while singer (and Beyonce’s protege) Halle Bailey wrote “cute!”

MORE: Beyoncé stops fans in their tracks in a stunning head-to-toe metallic look

“Understood the assignment and extra credit!” one fan wrote. “Serving. Everyone else’s fave can sit down,” another chimed in.

The superstar songstress completed the look with red stiletto pumps and crystallized frames

The Ivy Park mogul also shared a photo album on her website, dubbed ‘Sin City', which showed her sitting at a table with Jay-Z in front of her latte, Jay-Z kicking back on their jet, and herself posing in a mirror for a selfie, showing off her svelte figure while she was at it.

Beyonce’ and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4th, 2008, and went on to welcome their three adorable children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Carter, 3.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.