Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz stuns in slinky top for romantic beach snap

Nicola Peltz stunned fans in a daring top as she shared a romantic beach snap of herself with fiancée Brooklyn Beckham.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son also posted the photo of himself and future wife to his story, sweetly captioning the photo: "My bestest friend."

The Transformers actress donned a delicate silk scarf-style top for the romantic beach scene, complete with colourful pink and green prints. She paired the look with minimal accessories, including statement Dior sunglasses and jaw-dropping £350k emerald cut engagement ring.

In a second snap, the stunning actress shared a selfie to her story revealing the slinky wrap top and casual denim jeans – we're officially obsessed with the look.

The celebrity couple got engaged last year

Although you may need to wait for the summer season for bold prints and vibrant tops to officially hit the shelves in the UK, we’ve found the ultimate alternative for those wishing to recreate Nicola's statement look.

This delicate hair scarf from Oliver Bonas features a pale pink floral and polka dot print on a bold green background. In a square shape, this scarf can easily be worn as a face covering, tied around your neck, in your hair, or as a bag accessory for a subtle flash of this blossoming print.

You could even get crafty and discover ways to transform your scarf into a top. We love the versatility!

Flower Print Square Scarf, £22, Oliver Bonas

Brooklyn – older brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham – has never been shy about professing his love and admiration on social media for his beautiful fiancée.

The stunning actress shared a daring selfie on her Instagram story

The loved-up couple share several tattoos in honour of each other, including Brooklyn's tribute to Nicola's grandmother who sadly passed away last year, and a poem dedicated to his love.

