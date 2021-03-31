Beyoncé’s twins are so grown up in new rare family photos It’s one of the few times the superstar has shared photos of all three of her children.

After Beyoncé and her daughter both made Grammys history earlier this month, the Black Parade songstress made a rare move on Wednesday when she shared several photos of all three of her children on Instagram.

MORE: Beyoncé stops fans in their tracks with a jaw-dropping look no one saw coming

In one of the snaps, 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, can both be seen playing on the beach.

Beyoncé shared rare family photos of all three of her children at the beach

Rumi walks along the shore in an adorable multi-colored dress, and with one swipe of the ‘gram, Queen Bey can be seen rocking a white t-shirt and denim jeans as she walks towards the water with her son, Sir.

RELATED: All the secret details of Beyoncé's showstopping Grammys mini dress

MORE: Taylor Swift reveals sweet gift she received from Beyonce

The little one is clad in khaki shorts and a white collared shirt.

The family appeared to be enjoying some time in Malibu, Calif., considering the Black Is King creator also uploaded a photo of her gold-topped nails and Blue’s nails on a wooden table next to a Nobu Malibu menu scanner.

Queen Bey walks to the shore with her son Sir

Blue continued to prove she's Beyoncé’s mini-me in another snap that showed the music star and her 9-year-old daughter sitting outside and pursing their lips for the camera in matching mommy-and-me denim jackets.

The Savage singer and Blue were also both wearing statement eyewear, with the Ivy Park mogul opting for metallic gold-rimmed shades and the star in the making rocking a pair of blue-rimmed glasses.

Bey also added a gold rope choker topped with a crystallized pendant for a glam effect.

Little Rumi and her twin brother are three years old

Fans lost it in the comments when they saw the snaps, with one writing, “Two grammy legends in one picture”. Another added, “Anytime you drop photos of the twins I feel so blessed”.

But that wasn’t the only post that Bey shared in the span of an hour. She added two more that made jaws drop - after posting nothing at all for two weeks.

Bey made jaws drop in an Alessandra Rich quilted denim jacket and matching skirt

In the series of photos, the fashionista strikes several poses in a white crop top paired with an Alessandra Rich quilted denim jacket and matching skirt, topped with a wide belt lined with gold chains.

Her stylist, Zerina Akers, completed the look with metallic Alessandra Rich pumps embellished with a black satin bow and pearls. Bey also palmed a black patent leather quilted Chanel bag.

When you make a return after a brief hiatus from Instagram, this is how you do it.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.