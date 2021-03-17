Beyoncé stops fans in their tracks with a jaw-dropping look no one saw coming

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Wow! Just when we thought Beyoncé’s Grammy look was the showstopper of the night, the Black Parade songstress’ next ensemble topped that one - and took our breaths away.

Queen Bey looked fittingly regal as she turned the post-Grammys red carpet into a runway in a head-to-toe silver metallic custom Burberry look.

Queen Bey's Burberry dress is the stuff fashionista dreams are made of

The incredible metallic gown was sculpted to flatter her figure and came complete with a cage-style corset. Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, paired the dress with a matching mesh turban, a crystallized face covering, and Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings.

Jay-Z was spotted palming the train of the dress as they headed out to celebrate in Los Angeles, but it was the additional photos the Ivy Park mogul posted of them on Monday and Tuesday that made fans completely lose it.

In one snap, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stand between trailers holding hands, with the hip hop mogul sporting a black overcoat over a black zip-up hoodie and joggers. He paired his ensemble with a matching black face mask and round shades, allowing Bey’s glitzy look to be the stand out of the two.

Beyoncé now has the most Grammy wins of any female artist ever

In other snaps, Bey leans over and gives her husband a kiss, hugs Megan Thee Stallion tightly, flashes a close-up look at her turban, and stands proudly with her four Grammy trophies that she won that night.

“THE TIN MAN IS SHAKING,” one fan wrote in the comments. “OMGGG BEYONCE,” another chimed in, while someone else replied, “Ma’am kindly remove your foot off our necks,” and added fire emojis.

Bey gave fans a closer look at her turban and face covering

The Black Is King creator made history when she became the most awarded female artist ever after taking home four Grammys for best music video for Brown Skin Girl, best rap performance and rap song with Megan Thee Stallion for Savage Remix, and best R&B performance for Black Parade.

That brought her total to a whopping 28 Grammy wins during her career.

