Beyoncé's Grammys mini dress has these unbelievable details you might have missed Here's everything you need to know about the singer's iconic Schiaparelli leather look.

With one camera pan around the room, Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave us couple goals as we got our first glimpse of them at the Grammys about an hour before the show ended.

The Black Parade songstress and music mogul could be seen sitting at a white-clothed table together, with Beyoncé rocking a fierce pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a Schiaparelli Haute Couture leather mini dress complete with gloves. We could only see a little bit of it, but we knew the dress was going to be a showstopper.

Beyoncé and Jay Z arrived late to the Grammys and stole the show

That became clear as Beyoncé stood up for the first time to hit the stage with Megan Thee Stallion as they accepted their award for best rap performance for Savage. We finally saw the black off-the-shoulder leather mini dress in its entirety - and it was stunning.

Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, paired the black off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli leather mini dress with sheer stockings and black and gold drop statement earrings. She edged up the look with a pair of incredible long black gloves topped with gold tips.

Queen Bey made history when she became the most awarded female artist ever

And now we have all the details about it.

The gathered Schiaparelli mini dress was custom designed for Bey by Daniel Roseberry, the fashion house said in a statement, and the matching gloves were topped with trompe l’oeil gold fingernails.

Daniel Rosenberg and Schiaparelli's sketch of Bey's iconic dress

The Ivy Park mogul’s stunning black and gold drop earrings were also Schiaparelli and infused with “gilded brass and enamel made up of a cascade of surrealist elements.” The fashion house also shared Daniel's sketch of the dress with Hello!, and the artistry and vision behind the look screamed couture Grammys glamour.

Post-awards show, Beyoncé struck several poses with her trophies - and Jay-Z. They cozied up for the sweetest snap, which showed the triple-threat star looking down and smiling, as the Smile rapper held her hand, and she palmed his hand on her shoulder.

The singer's Schiaparelli gloves were topped with trompe l’oeil gold fingernails

The Black Is King creator made history when she became the most awarded female artist ever after taking home four Grammys for best music video for Brown Skin Girl, best rap performance and rap song for Savage Remix, and best R&B performance for Black Parade.

That brought her total to a whopping 28 Grammy wins during her career.

