Ranvir Singh looks pretty in pink for last Lorraine appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked pretty in pink on Friday as she presented her last Lorraine show of the week, before Lorraine Kelly returns on Monday after her Easter break.

The Good Morning Britain star looked stunning in the baby pink jumpsuit, which featured short sleeves and sophisticated collar detailing.

RELATED: Ranvir Singh stuns in lace dress for new TV appearance

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

She styled the look with a bold white belt and matching pink heels, and looked absolutely radiant as she posed for a snap in the outfit.

Her hair was styled in loose waves and her makeup accompanied her outfit perfectly, as she sported a pink blusher and a glossy pink lip.

The TV star looked stunning in the pink jumpsuit

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "Morning! On my last @lorraine today *sob* @markheyesstylist with sandals and florals @riahebden with @martinjkemp @romankemp about returning to our weekend mornings on @itv and the hilarious @josierones on her quirky #triphazard – with @itsoliviacolman !! SEE YOU AT 9AM".

MORE: Ranvir Singh's floral Oasis dress stuns GMB fans

Fans were quick to comment on the outfit, with one writing: "I have loved your outfits and this one is no exception, you look stunning as always", while another said: "Ending a week of FAB-U-LOUS fashion our jumpsuit Queen!!"

Although Ranvir's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high-street alternative so that you can recreate the stunning look, and it's on sale!

Pink utility jumpsuit, was £139 now £89, Whistles

This pink Whistles jumpsuit is perfect for the warmer weather. We recommend pairing it with some white sandals and some bold white sunglasses for a super chic summer look.

Ranvir has been wearing some sensational outfits whilst presenting the popular ITV show, and on Wednesday she had fans in awe as she wore an amazing black and white suit.

Ranvir wowed fans in her bold suit

The TV presenter paired the checked blazer with the matching trousers and some striking red heels, and accessorised the look with a delicate silver necklace and matching silver hoops.

Fans couldn't get enough of the outfit, with one commenting: "Oh I love this suit. You look stunning", while another wrote: "Honey, I'm obsessed with this! You look ah-may-zing!"

DISCOVER: Ranvir Singh looks radiant in her brightest dress yet - and it's on sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.