We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh had fans in awe on Wednesday as she wore the most incredible suit while presenting the popular ITV show, Lorraine.

The Good Morning Britain star looked sensational in the black and white blazer, which she styled with the matching suit trousers and some stunning bright red heels.

RELATED: Ranvir Singh's floral Oasis dress stuns GMB fans

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Ranvir's shoot with HELLO!

Ranvir posted the look to her social media, captioning the snap: "Loads of fun on the show today - @bbcstrictly champion @billbaileyofficial @playboy first curve cover model @hhasselhoff on why she thinks its empowering, pigs on the farm with Kate Humble and our @therossking with all the showbiz goss live from LA!"

MORE: Ranvir Singh models retro crop top and leggings in new workout photo

Fans were quick to comment on the star's ensemble, with one writing: "Oh I love this suit. You look stunning", while another said: "Honey, I'm obsessed with this! You look ah-may-zing!"

The GMB star looked incredible on Wednesday

Ranvir kept her accessories minimal on the show, letting the suit do all the talking. She wore a delicate silver necklace and some small silver hoops, letting her hair fall in loose waves. Her makeup was also kept minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

The striking suit is from The Fold, a London-based brand that offers sophisticated business apparel for the modern woman.

We have found a great high street alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look. As lockdown eases and offices start to slowly open up, why not treat yourself to this matching set and return to work with a statement!

Tailored suit in mono check, Blazer, £38, Trousers, £20, ASOS

Ranvir has been wowing fans with her fashion choices this week, as she covers for Lorraine Kelly on the popular ITV show.

On Monday, the TV star wore a stunning navy dress for the occasion, which featured lace detailing and delicate puff sleeves. She paired the look with some gold heels and small gold hoops, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Fans loved Ranvir's navy dress on Lorraine

Many took to social media to share their opinion on the fabulous frock, with one commenting: "You always have such lovely outfits on Lorraine. Very excited for a whole week of you", while another wrote: "Loved watching you this morning and you’re so gorgeous!!"

DISCOVER: Inside Ranvir Singh's cosy home where she is raising her son

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.