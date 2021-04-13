We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh wowed fans on Monday when she wore a stunning lace dress for her new TV appearance.

The 43-year-old is currently hosting the popular ITV show Lorraine, as Lorraine Kelly takes a well-deserved break over Easter.

The Good Morning Britain star wore a gorgeous navy dress for the occasion, which featured lace detailing and delicate puff sleeves.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

Posting the look to her Instagram, Ranvir wrote: "So happy to be back at the helm for @lorraine..I was dancing to the Communards here in honour of @revrichardcoles being on the show this morning!"

The star went on to credit her stylist for the beautiful outfit, writing: "Also @debbiedresses for the styling. If it was left to me I'd be wearing a onesie, slipper socks, and lip balm!"

Ranvir Singh had fun on the set of Lorraine on Monday

Ranvir paired the look with some gold heels and small gold hoops, wearing her hair in loose waves. Her makeup was kept natural for the occasion, and the star looked absolutely glowing as she hosted the show.

Fans were loving the look, and many took to social media to share their opinion. One person commented: "You always have such lovely outfits on Lorraine. Very excited for a whole week of you", while another wrote: "Loved watching you this morning and you're so gorgeous!!"

Although Ranvir's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found the perfect high-street alternative from Oasis, and the best news is that it is currently on sale!

Lace button detail dress, was £129 now £96.75, Oasis

The TV star herself is a big fan of the brand, and recently stunned fans in a floral Oasis dress whilst hosting Good Morning Britain.

The shirred midi dress featured a fitted waistline, a plunging V-neck and a flowing floral fabric skirt, and fans were keen to know where the fabulous frock was from!

Fans loved Ranvir Singh's GMB look

"Love Ranvir's dress, where is it from please," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said: "Ranvir's dress is beautiful."

We recommended snapping the dresses up before they sell out...

