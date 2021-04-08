We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked beautiful on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, and we're not surprised fans were desperate to know where her dress was from!

The star wore an Oasis dress to host the show alongside Ben Shepherd, during which they welcomed Ranvir's former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice and fellow professional Anton Du Beke to talk about their upcoming dance tour.

"Love Ranvir's dress, where is it from please," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said: "Ranvir's dress is beautiful."

Ranvir rocked a pretty floral dress on Thursday

The shirred midi features a fitted waistline, a plunging V-neck and a flowing floral fabric skirt. Costing £39, it's selling out fast on the Oasis website - so hurry if you want to snap it up.

Floral dress, £39, Oasis

Ranvir looked thrilled to be chatting to Giovanni and Anton on the show, and there was a sweet moment when her former partner jumped to her defence after Ben made a playful jibe at her.

Joking that Ranvir would be good at "making teas" during the Strictly tour, Giovanni replied: "She's good at dancing as well Ben," before throwing a cheeky side-eye away from the camera.

Ranvir's shoot with HELLO!

Ranvir later admitted that she'd misheard Ben anyway, and thought he'd said "she was a bit of a tease"!

The presenter always looks gorgeous while hosting the show, and recently wowed fans in a green patterned Monsoon dress as she embraced spring weather. She also rocked a figure-hugging purple pencil dress, looking gorgeous in the fitted silhouette.

Ranvir always looks gorgeous on the show

Ranvir recently revealed to HELLO! that she took a holiday with her son Tishaan shortly after leaving Strictly.

She said of their trip to Antigua: "This holiday was about trying to give him back everything he needed. We went snorkelling, swimming and looking for crabs and he made me go on the awful inflatable doughnut ride. We even hiked to the highest point of the island, which was amazing."

