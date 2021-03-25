We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh wowed fans with her latest Good Morning Britain look on Wednesday, wearing a brightly coloured wrap dress which made her look absolutely radiant.

The Strictly star's Monsoon dress featured a bold green and pink heritage print, a flattering V-neck and a tie-waist belt, perfect for those warm summer days.

WATCH: Ranvir Singh looked stunning in her Monsoon dress

The presenter, 43, paired the look with her signature glossy waves and a bright pink blusher, finishing off the glamourous makeup with a black smokey eye and a muted pink lip.

Ranvir accessorised the dress with a simple star necklace, making sure to not draw attention away from the bold print.

Ranvir paired the dress with simple accessories

The stunning frock is still available to purchase from Monsoon, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, costing £45.50 reduced from £65.

Monsoon describes the dress as having "a detailed heritage print in vibrant green, mustard and fuchsia. A style perfect for summer, Raegan is soft and lightweight with a wrapped silhouette to suit all body types."

Raegan Wrap Dress, was £65 now £45.50, Monsoon

Ranvir often wows fans with her outfit choices on the show. Last week, the Good Morning Britain star had all eyes on her when she wore a figure-flattering dress with a very unique feature. The dress was a pretty purple colour, with a fitted silhouette, pink buttons and a matching trim.

The GMB star's dress was a pretty purple colour

Styled by Debbie Harper, the dress was paired with matching pastel pink heels and minimal accessories, showing that the star isn’t afraid when it comes to experimenting with colour.

Ranvir recently opened up about her incredibly close relationship with her son Tushaan, and revealed that she needed to spend some one-on-one time with him following her hectic stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Ranvir explained: "Although Tushaan loved me being in Strictly, the novelty wore off at times because Mummy was away a lot and not getting home until late."

