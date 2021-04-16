Sofia Vergara left her fans speechless after sharing an incredible throwback photo of herself modelling in the 90s.

The Modern Family star looked sensational as she rocked a snakeskin print string bikini while leaning on a tree for the outdoor shoot.

Standing with her back arched to the camera and giving a sultry glare over her shoulder, Sofia looked amazing as she displayed her toned physique and lightened locks that flowed down the middle of her back.

Captioning the pic, she wrote: "tbt Miami the 90s." Her fans were quick to respond, with many flooding the comment section of her post with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Others managed to express a few words, with one writing: "Holy hotness!!!" A second said: "Gorgeous!" And a third added: "Smoking hot!"

Sofia likes to share throwback photos of her modelling days on Instagram and last month she wowed fans again, this time wearing a white string bikini.

Sofia stunned her fans in her bikini throwback

The 48-year-old looked sun-kissed and wore a large flower in her hair, simply captioning the image: "#tbt Colombia the 90's."

Sofia's fans marvelled at her physique and youthful appearance, writing: "Simply beautiful," and, "holy cow".

The mum-of-one credits drinking plenty of water and a healthy balanced diet for her youthful good looks. Her diet includes vegetables, blueberries, green tea, and chamomile tea and she adds collagen powder to the mix.

Sofia has been sharing throwbacks to her modelling days in the 90s

And when it comes to her beauty regime, she's all about keeping it simple. "I used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things-I mean, I'm crazy about products - but I've had to simplify as I've gotten older," she previously told Health.

"I have rosacea – It's redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple."

