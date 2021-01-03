Sofia Vergara's holiday may have come to an end, but that hasn't stopped her from posting envy-inducing photos of the idyllic getaway on Instagram.

As she waved goodbye to her luxurious beach house, known as Casa Chipi Chipi, Sofia shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun against a white sandy backdrop.

Dressed in a white strapless crop top and a floaty blue tie-dye maxi skirt, the Modern Family star was sure to remain cool in the hot weather. The floaty top finished a few inches above her high-waisted skirt, allowing Sofia to show off her toned abs.

In another photo, the 48-year-old modelled a plunging white dress which she paired with red lipstick for a glam evening look.

Fans were thrilled with her stunning holiday outfits and took to the comments section to complement Sofia. "You are so pretty!" one wrote, and a second added, "Amazing!!! And beautiful. Love you so much." Another sweetly remarked, "SHE NEVER GETS OLD."

The Modern Family star modelled a crop top and maxi skirt

The actress and her husband Joe Manganiello's holiday home is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

Over the past few days, Sofia has shared several more glimpses inside her holiday – many of which featured her pet dog Bubbles. In one snap, the Colombian-American star showcased her toned figure as she held up her little pup, wearing a tiny black bikini and an oversized straw hat.

The actress has been staying at her luxurious beach house, Casa Chipi Chipi

So how does she maintain her figure? Sofia once told Self magazine that she hates going to the gym and prefers dancing several times a week.

"I hate to work out. I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic," she revealed at the time. She also confessed her love for dancing to Latin music and shared that she has a trainer who teaches her three to four times a week, for an hour.

"The truth is, you work out for health and you do look better," she said.

