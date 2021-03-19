Sofia Vergara leaves little to the imagination in throwback bikini photo The star looked sensational in the sun-kissed snapshot

Sofia Vergara turned up the heat on Thursday when she posted a photo of herself in a white string bikini which got everyone talking.

The Modern Family actress, 48, shared the throwback snapshot in which she looked sun-kissed and wore a large flower in her hair.

RELATED: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

Sofia simply captioned the image: "#tbt Colombia the 90's," before being bombarded with comments over the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara is a bombshell in sizzling throwback bikini photos

German supermodel, Heidi Klum, was almost lost for words and wrote: "WOW," followed by a shocked face and on-fire emojis.

Sofia's other fans marvelled at her physique and wrote: "Simply beautiful," and, "holy cow," while many commented on her heavy nineties makeup.

Just recently, Sofia sported a more toned-down look when she shared a photo of herself makeup-free and relaxing at her home.

Sofia was a knockout in her modelling snapshot

She was chilling with a cup of coffee and her pet pooch and proved she can look effortlessly chic, even in her pyjamas.

Sofia is quite the chameleon as other throwback images of herself show her with an array of different looks.

Her followers frequently marvel at how Sofia doesn't seem to age.

READ: Sofia Vergara unveils show-stopping cake inside spotless kitchen

MORE: Sofia Vergara models ab-baring crop top for beach photo

Sofia's fans insist she doesn't seem to age

The mum-of-one credits drinking plenty of water and a healthy balanced diet for her youthful good looks.

Her diet includes vegetables, blueberries, green tea, and chamomile tea and she adds collagen powder to the mix.

And when it comes to her beauty regime, she's all about keeping it simple.

"I used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things-I mean, I'm crazy about products-but I've had to simplify as I've gotten older," she told Health. "I have rosacea-it's redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.