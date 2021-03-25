Sofia Vergara sparks huge reaction in silky black corset

Sofia Vergara sent fans into a tizzy after swapping her sweatpants for a chic new look on Wednesday.

The Modern Family star looked phenomenal rocking a silky black corset and matching, high-waisted trousers.

MORE: Sofia Vergara models ab-baring crop top for beach photo

With her hair falling in loose waves down her shoulders, the actress accessorised with a pair of her snazzy sunglasses from her collaboration with Foster Grant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

Captioning her sultry snap, Sofia wrote: "After a year of sweatpants, I’m ready to dress it up! My Sofía sunglasses are just the accessory I need."

Her fans certainly agreed, with one writing: "Love it! So gorgeous." A second said: "So gorgeous Sofia. I love your collection. A third gushed: "Beautiful queen." While many others littered the comment section with hundreds of red heart emojis.

Last week, the 48-year-old turned up the heat when she posted a photo of herself in a white string bikini which got everyone talking.

RELATED: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

READ: Sofia Vergara unveils show-stopping cake inside spotless kitchen

Sofia wowed fans in her silky black corset

Sofia's fans marvelled at her physique and youthful appearance, writing: "Simply beautiful," and, "holy cow".

Just recently, Sofia sported a more toned-down look when she shared a photo of herself makeup-free and relaxing at her home. She was chilling with a cup of coffee and her pet pooch and proved she can look effortlessly chic, even in her pyjamas.

The mum-of-one credits drinking plenty of water and a healthy balanced diet for her youthful good looks. Her diet includes vegetables, blueberries, green tea, and chamomile tea and she adds collagen powder to the mix.

Sofia's bikini photo had everyone talking

READ: Sofia Vergara showcases natural blonde hair whilst wearing sizzling bikini

And when it comes to her beauty regime, she's all about keeping it simple.

"I used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things-I mean, I'm crazy about products - but I've had to simplify as I've gotten older," she told Health.

"I have rosacea – It's redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.