Sofia Vergara goes shopping for diamonds carrying the biggest Chanel handbag we've ever seen

Enjoying the sunshine on Friday, Sofia Vergara headed out on a luxury shopping spree in Los Angeles – and fans are in love with her huge Chanel handbag. Channelling her famed Modern Family character Gloria in a black jumper, blue skinny jeans and strappy stilettos, the actress' designer bag certainly stood out thanks to its diamond quilting and gold chain strap.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

Sofia enjoyed a day out in Beverly Hills

Revered for her effortlessly glamorous ensembles, the star often turns to Chanel for her handbags, and she also owns a similar style in beige. Earlier this month, Sofia nailed off-duty-dressing as she stepped out in a sunshine yellow blazer, white t-shirt, blue mom jeans, and of course her trusty Chanel handbag. Wearing her caramel tresses down in a sleek, straight style, the actress had us wishing for summer.

The actress owns a range of Chanel bags in different colours

Pictured out and about in Beverly Hills on Friday, Sofia was certainly keen to add to her jewellery collection as she paid a visit to revered jewellers, XIV Karats, Ltd. Boasting an extensive and high-end collection of diamonds, the actress was certainly pleased with the brand's selection as she later emerged carrying a gift bag from the store.

Sofia is a huge fan of XIV Karats, and she often wears pieces from the brand while judging America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Having attracted a huge celebrity following over the years, XIV Karats also counts the likes of Kylie Jenner, Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna among its A-list clientele.

Sofia is also a huge fan of XIV Karats' diamond jewellery collection

When she's not busy filming for AGT, Sofia is often spotted around Beverly Hills, where she currently resides with her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. The couple's $26million estate features huge, sweeping gardens complete with glossy outdoor furniture, glittering fairy lights and ample space for family and friends to run and play. Where do we sign up?

