Beyoncé’s stunning summery date night mini dress had an accessory you would never expect It's so perfect - and fans are going crazy over it.

Beyoncé is making a case for matching gloves paired with statement minidresses - and we love it.

SHOP: Beyoncé stuns in a girl boss look unlike anything we've seen before - and we found the best $24 dupe for her nameplate necklaces

Just a month after the record-breaking Grammy winner wowed in the off-the-shoulder leather mini dress of our dreams paired with matching gloves at the Grammys, Queen Bey brought the same vibe back again, but in a new way for spring on a date night with Jay-Z in Miami over the weekend.

Beyoncé wowed in a green mini dress on date night with Jay-Z

The Black Parade songstress stunned when she shared photos of the look on Instagram Sunday night, which showed her striking fierce poses in a trippy green sheer mini dress complete with spaghetti straps and matching gloves.

Bey completed the look with bright green pumps, a neon lime green clutch, and gold multi-hoop earrings.

MORE: Beyoncé’s takes double denim to a whole new level on her family vacation

The superstar songstress not only shared photos of her ensemble but also a glimpse at her night out with her husband. In one of the snaps, the Black Is King executive producer can be seen checking her phone and smiling, as the hip hop mogul sits by her side in a black suit and bow tie.

The couple wined and dined with friends in Miami

In another snap, Jay =-Z stands by her side with his hand on her shoulder, and she kisses his hand.

To finish off the photos, Beyoncé raises a half-empty glass of wine as she stands in a room with stunning marble walls and chic patterned carpets. A sign of an incredible night.

Fans lost it over her latest look, with one writing, “The way you leave no crumbs!” Another added, “What a goddess” and more swooned over the superstar couple’s sweet snaps. “Stop the 4th picture is my favorite! I can’t my heart! I love ya’ll”.

Fans couldn't stop swooning over this photo of Beyoncé’ and Jay-Z

The super-private star has been posting more photos than usual of her nights out with Jay-Z, and fans can’t get enough.

MORE: Beyoncé wore the fiercest pair of micro shorts to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary

RELATED: All the secret details of Beyoncé's showstopping Grammys mini dress

The couple recently went on a trip to Las Vegas to ring in their 13th wedding anniversary, and Beyoncé shared snaps from that too. On Friday, she made jaws drop yet again when she uploaded a few posts on Instagram that showed her rocking a chic plunging Area suit covered in gold nameplates that she wore during the trip.

Beyoncé stunned in an Area suit

Although the suit can be worn with or without a top underneath, Queen Bey skipped it and wowed in the number, which her stylist Zerina Akers paired with a gold drop necklace that accentuated her decolletage and several gold nameplate necklaces that read “Beyoncé”.

Zerina completed the look with matching sandals.

Beyoncé just might be the queen of girl boss date night looks - and we're obsessed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.