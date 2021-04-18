Beyoncé stuns in a girl boss look unlike anything we've seen before It's her latest look from her Sin City wedding anniversary trip with Jay-Z

When Beyoncé rocks a suit, you can bet it won’t be your typical blazer and trousers combo.

The superstar songstress's stylings are bold, statement-making, and scream elevated fashion, and such was the case again when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram over the weekend rocking a chic plunging Area suit covered in gold nameplates.

Beyoncé stunned in an Area suit

Although the suit can be worn with or without a top underneath, Queen Bey skipped it and wowed in the number, which her stylist Zerina Akers paired with a gold drop necklace that accentuated her decolletage and several nameplate necklaces that read “Beyoncé”.

Zerina completed the look with matching sandals.

The Black Parade songstress wore the next level girl boss look during her anniversary trip to Las Vegas in March, and shared more scenes from her vacay with her husband Jay-Z, including one in which they strolled down the Sin City strip.

Queen Bey took her look to the next level with nameplate necklaces

In true Bey fashion, she didn’t caption the photos, but fans and her celebrity friends had plenty to say.

“YESSS GIRLLL!,” one fan wrote. “Serving lewks per usual,” another added. “So you’re just gonna gag us,” a fan chimed in. Meanwhile, others crossed their fingers that the Ivy Park mogul was in town toying with the idea of a residency.

Beyoncé was all about the power suiting during their anniversary trip.

Bey and Jay-Z took a stroll down the Las Vegas strip for their anniversary trip

The Black Is King executive producer also made jaws drop with a flash of her metallic, bejeweled cat-eye frames when she popped up on Instagram serving a major dose of fierce in black and red tweed micro shorts and a matching blazer.

The music star rocked the look for a date night with her husband Jay-Z to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, and she showed it off in a series of photos in three different posts.

In one of the snaps, Bey reveals the whole ensemble as she props up her leg and pouts her lips, showing the black sheer stockings, crystallized oversized hoops, and a bejeweled choker and clutch she teamed with the look.

The superstar singer was all about next-level power suiting during her anniversary trip

To take things up a notch, the Black Is King creator completed the outfit with a pair of red satin pumps tied with a black bow.

Beyoncé not only gave fans a glimpse of herself ascending the stairs to her private jet, but also a look at their romantic dinner - which started with baskets of crusty bread, cheese, and olives. She also shared a snap of a heart topped latte sitting next to a napkin emblazoned with Cipriani, a popular upscale Italian restaurant.

Jay-Z also joined her in a boomerang selfie, rocking black shades and cozying up with his ladylove as she playfully stuck out her tongue.

Beyonce’ and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4th, 2008, and went on to welcome their three adorable children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Carter, 3.

