Beyoncé stuns in a sheer shimmery crop top and skirt - and fans are going wild

The superstar songstress showed off another look you can't miss.

Brandi Fowler

It’s safe to say Beyoncé is living it up in Miami. 

Just one day after the superstar songstress shared photos of herself looking incredible per usual in a trippy green dress for a date night with her husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé dazzled again during an evening excursion on a yacht. 

beyonce-yacht

Beyoncé wowed in a shimmery ensemble on a yacht in Miami

Queen Bey made jaws drop when she uploaded a post that showed her flashing a smile as she kicked back in a shimmery gunmetal metallic crop top and a matching high-waist skirt. Both came complete with semi-sheer detailing. 

In the snaps, the Black Parade songstress could be seen lounging on the yacht barefoot palming a Solo red cup, wearing black oversized cat-rimmed shades and statement diamond earrings. 

Beyoncé also kicked back with friends as they enjoyed views of the city from the boat. In another snap, the mother of three rocks a face mask and palms a black umbrella. 

beyonce-friends-yacht

Queen Bey enjoyed views of the city with friends

This was just the latest time the Black Is King executive producer revealed scenes from her Miami adventures with Jay-Z.

Just the day before, Beyoncé uploaded several photos on Instagram that showed her striking fierce poses in a green sheer mini dress complete with spaghetti straps and matching gloves. 

Bey finished the look with bright green pumps, a neon lime green clutch, and gold multi-hoop earrings. 

beyonce-mini-dress

Beyoncé wowed in a green mini dress on date night with Jay-Z

The superstar songstress not only shared photos of her ensemble but also a glimpse at her night out with Jay-Z. In one of the snaps, Beyoncé can be seen checking her phone and smiling, as the hip hop mogul sits by her side in a black suit and bow tie.

In another snap, Jay-Z stood by her side with his hand on her shoulder as she kissed his hand.

To finish off the photos, Beyoncé raised a half-empty glass of wine as she stands in a room with stunning marble walls and chic patterned carpets. A sign of an incredible night.

