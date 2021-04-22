Amanda Holden struts in ultra flattering leather dress - and we're in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked sensational on Thursday when she wore a pretty pink dress from British fashion label Karen Millen.

The Heart Radio star shared a picture of her outfit to social media, as she perched on top of her office desk, showing off her toned legs.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts her stuff in ultra flattering leather dress

Amanda paired the dress with some stunning pink, open-toe heels and a bright red manicure. Her blonde hair was styled in her signature waves and she sported a smokey eye and matching pink lipstick.

The dress in question is the Leather Snaffle Trim Pocket Dress from Karen Millen, and it is currently on sale online, reduced from £329 to £197.40.

The star looked stunning in the pretty pink dress

It features a V-neck bodice and front-flap pockets, with the snaffle trim detail drawing attention to the waist.

You will need to be quick if you want to get your hands on the fabulous frock, as there are only a few sizes left!

Pink leather dress, was £329 now £197.40, Karen Millen

Amanda has been killing it lately with her outfit choices, and on Wednesday she was pictured leaving the Heart Radio HQ in a dazzling tweed number from L.K.Bennett.

The 'Mercer' shift dress featured a round neck, short sleeves, contrast and frayed edge trim detail, a nipped waist, faux patch pockets finished with gold buttons and a mini skirt.

Amanda rocked the tweed shift dress

The dress could be worn with both trainers for a casual vibe and heels a la Amanda for a dressier look. Priced at £200, it's an investment piece that you just know you will be wearing in years to come.

This wasn’t the first time that Amanda had been seen rocking an L.K.Bennett frock, as last month the blonde beauty rocked their 'Albers' lilac tweed dress along with the matching jacket, which was trimmed in fuchsia pink accents.

The outfit gave us all the Elle Woods vibes

It totally gave us Elle Woods from Legally Blonde vibes, and the 50-year-old nailed wearing the traditional fabric in a fun way.

